Mughal road blocked due to landslide

Rajouri July 27: A landslide at Sukh Sarai on Mughal road has resulted into suspension of vehicular traffic with slide clearance work going on to clear the traffic, officials said.
They said that a landslide took place in the area on Wednesday afternoon causing closure of road for traffic with scores of vehicles stranded on both sides.
"The area falls under Shopian district and our counterparts from Shopian have informed us about this slide." Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch, Aftab Shah said.
He further informed that slide clearance work is going on and presently vehicular traffic has been closed from Bufliyaz in Poonch side.