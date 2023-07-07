Pir Panjal

Mughal road closed due to landslide in Poonch

Men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the road
Mughal Road, connecting Shopian district in South Kashmir to Poonch district in Jammu region. [Representational Image]
Poonch, Jul 07: The Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, was closed due to landslide on Friday, officials said.

The thoroughfare has been blocked near Ratta Chamb in this mountainous district due to landslide amid rains, the officials said. Immediately, they said, men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the road.

DySP Police Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed to GNS that efforts are underway to reopen the road.

