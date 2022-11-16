Mughal Road closed for 3rd day

Rajouri, Nov 16: Mughal Road continued to remain closed for the movement of all kinds of vehicles for the third consecutive day on Wednesday amid accumulation of snowl. Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah said that there is accumulation of snowfall on road that resulted closure for third consecutive day.
" Snowfall started on Monday causing closure of road and vehicular movement got suspended and since than road is lying close and it remained close for third day on Wednesday," Deputy SP said. He said that snow clearance operation on road was started on Wednesday that got completed on Wednesday evening but snow clearance operation is still to end from Shopian side due to which restoration of traffic could not be possible on road on Wednesday.
Deputy SP Aftab Shah further said that vehicular movement will be restored on Mughal road on Thursday if weather remains fair.