Mughal road closed for traffic after heavy snowfall at Pir ki Gali

Poonch Oct 20: Authorities on Thursday closed Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Poonch-Rajouri districts in Jammu region for traffic following heavy overnight snowfall along Pir ki Gali in Shopian.
An official said about 2 feet fresh snow has accumulated at Pir ki Gali even as a few inches of snowfall occurred elsewhere making it unfavourable for traffic due to slippery conditions.
Dysp Traffic Rajauri-Poonch asked commuters to contact TCU Jammu on the phone number 9419147732 for any update regarding status of road.
Atleast 80 boarded in 35 vehicles were taken to safe places on Mughal Road during night long operation conducted by teams of security forces in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after these vehicles got stuck between Pir Ki Gali and Poshana due to snowfall.