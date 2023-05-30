Pir Panjal
Mughal road closed for vehicular traffic
Rajouri, May 30: Movement of all kinds of vehicles has been suspended on Mughal Road after a heavy landslide near Ratta Chamb bridge with the department concerned launching road clearance work.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote, Rizwan Asgar said that in the late evening hours on Tuesday, a heavy landslide occurred near the Ratta Chamb bridge, and stones, and trees from the hill slope fell on the road leading to its blockade.
The SDM said that debris from the slide had fallen on the road leading to its blockade and all kinds of vehicular movement was suspended.
"Slide clearance work has been started but road restoration will take some time," a police official said.