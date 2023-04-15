Mughal road re-opening to take few more days: Officials

Rajouri: The re-opening of Mughal Road for vehicular traffic movement is expected to take a few more days as the concerned government department is still to complete the snow clearance operation.

After snow clearance a joint inspection will be conducted following which district administration of Poonch will order movement of vehicles on road if its surface is found suitable for it.

The Mughal road is a vital road link that connects Poonch district with Shopian and passes through tough hilly ranges of Pir Ki Gali. The road also remains closed for movement of vehicles during winter due to snowfall.

Snow clearance work on Mughal Road was started seven weeks ago but it got stalled due to fresh snowfall and bad weather conditions, officials said.

Earlier, opening of road was expected by the end of this week. But now it is expected to get delayed by a few days now due to incomplete snow clearance operation.