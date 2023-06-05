Mughal road re-opens for traffic after seven days

Poonch, June 05: The historic Mughal Road reopened for traffic on Monday after remaining closed for seven days, officials said.
The road was closed for traffic last week following landslides near Rata Chamb due to incessant rains.
An official told Greater Kashmir that men and machinery worked relentlessly to clear the debris.
He said the traffic was allowed on the road today afternoon after the debris was cleared.
The historic road connecting twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch with Kashmir valley.