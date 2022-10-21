Mughal Road remains shut on 2nd straight day

Rajouri Oct 21: The Mughal road connecting Poonch district with Kashmir valley continued to remain closed for second consecutive day on Friday due to heavy snowfall at Pir ki Gali in Shopian.
The road was shut on Thursday morning due to fresh snowfall.
Officials said that heavy snowfall triggered closure of road between Poshana and Pir Ki Gali.
They said that road is lying closed for day two on Friday even as snow clearance work has also been set into motion to restore road for vehicular movement.