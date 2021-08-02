Mughal Road reopens after landslide cleared in Poonch

Srinagar, Aug 2: Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch-Rajouri districts, was re-opened after massive landslide mass was cleared at Poshana area in Poonch district along the thoroughfare, officials said on Monday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported the landslides occurred amid incessant rains for the last several days in the area, blocking the road.

DTI Mughal Road Qasam Choudhary told GNS that traffic has been restored on either side of the road. The road was opened for all types of vehicular traffic on July 5.