Mughal road reopens for 1-way traffic after 4 months

The order for opening of Mughal Road after closure of five months was issued on Tuesday by the civil administration after directions from Divisional Commissioner Jammu. Meanwhile on Wednesday, as per laid down SOPs, movement of vehicles took place from Poonch to Shopian side and the number of vehicles that moves over the road was quite higher than what was expected. Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that one hundred and forty eight vehicles moved over the road on day one. These vehicles include 21 Tata Sumos, 15 Tempo Travellers, 19 Tavera vehicles, 26 Tata Mobiles, 04 Trucks, 63 Private Cars.

Deputy SP Traffic further informed that no vehicle is stranded on the road.

He however advised people to plan their journey only as per the movement schedule issued by traffic police and to strictly move on the road in the time period mentioned by the authorities.