Mughal road reopens for 1-way traffic after 4 months

Rajouri, Apr 27: Mughal road on Wednesday was abuzz with movement of vehicles as 148 vehicles of different categories moved on road from Poonch to Shopian side.
The order for opening of Mughal Road after closure of five months was issued on Tuesday by the civil administration after directions from Divisional Commissioner Jammu. Meanwhile on Wednesday, as per laid down SOPs, movement of vehicles took place from Poonch to Shopian side and the number of vehicles that moves over the road was quite higher than what was expected. Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that one hundred and forty eight vehicles moved over the road on day one. These vehicles include 21 Tata Sumos, 15 Tempo Travellers, 19 Tavera vehicles, 26 Tata Mobiles, 04 Trucks, 63 Private Cars.
Deputy SP Traffic further informed that no vehicle is stranded on the road.
He however advised people to plan their journey only as per the movement schedule issued by traffic police and to strictly move on the road in the time period mentioned by the authorities.
PTI Adds: The historic Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was reopened for one-way vehicular traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for over four months due to heavy snowfall during the winter, officials said.
A traffic department official said the traffic on the road was allowed from Poonch towards Shopian around 9 am, marking the reopening of the alternate link between Kashmir and the rest of the country.
The traffic will be restricted to one-way and will play alternatively from Poonch and Shopian for the time being as a precautionary measure, he said, adding no fresh vehicle will be allowed on the road after 3 pm.
However, he said, the nomadic population moving along with their cattle from the higher reaches in search of greener pastures in Kashmir will be allowed uninterrupted.
The traffic department has deployed adequate number of personnel at Behramgala, Bufliaz and Poshana to facilitate smooth movement of the vehicles, the official said.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer ordered the reopening of the road, which was cleared of snow by the Mechanical Engineering Department after a hectic road clearance operation, the officials said.
The department had pressed its men and machines to clear the 84-km stretch from Bufliaz in Poonch to Shopian and managed to clear the road about two weeks ago but a decision for its reopening was delayed to ensure that the stretch is safe for the commuters.
The commuters have been asked to follow the traffic advisories issued by the traffic police authorities from time to time for smooth movement and regulation of heavy and light motor vehicles.
There has been a persistent demand from the locals for the early reopening of the Mughal road, an alternate road link between Kashmir and Jammu, which usually remains closed for several months during the winter.
The road was closed for vehicular traffic on December 23 last year after the high-altitude areas including Peer Ki Gali along the stretch received heavy snowfall.
The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, while Anantnag in south Kashmir and Kishtwar in the Jammu region is connected through Sinthan top and the road was briefly opened last week.