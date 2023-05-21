Mughal Road reopens for vehicular traffic movement

Rajouri, May 21: Vehicular traffic movement on Mughal Road was restored on Sunday afternoon after a day long closure due to landslide at Mansar Morh.
The road was closed on Saturday evening after a landslide the road at Mansar Morh. Officials said that the traffic movement remained suspended since Saturday evening.Theslide clearance work was started in the wee morning hours on Sunday.
Meanwhile, district administration Poonch in an official statement said that after successful debris removal, traffic was restored and stranded vehicles have crossed.
“ Citizens are requested to check the daily Traffic Police Control Room notification regarding road before initiating their journey,” the district administration Poonch said.
