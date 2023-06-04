Mughal Road restoration to take 24 to 48 hours : Officials

The slide clearance work was started on Thursday morning but it could not be taken up on pace due to bad weather conditions.

On Saturday also, the work got suspended for six times due to bad weather conditions as well as shooting stones.

Executive Engineer of Mughal Road Projects, Shokat Ali said that the slide debris over road stretch from slide affected area has been cleared.

“However, we fear that more slide debris can move downwards,” he said. The Executive Engineer on the other hand said that a temporary track has also been built over the slide debris as the existing actual road stretch is missing under debris but this temporary track is not stable yet and will be improved on Monday.