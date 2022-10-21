Mughal Road restored for traffic

Rajouri Oct 21: With completion of snow clearance work, the Mughal road connecting Poonch district with Kashmir valley restored for vehicular movement on Friday, officials said.
The road was closed in the wee hours on Thursday after snowfall in the upper reaches of Pir Panjal region. After remaining closed for over a day, the road was restored for traffic in the evening hours of Friday.
"The road has been cleared from snow and it has been restored for traffic." Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Aftab Shah said.
He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and stranded vehicles are being allowed to move in the first phase. The Deputy SP further advised people to strictly follow the cut off timing due to slippery conditions in evening hours.