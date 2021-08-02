Mughal road shut after landslide in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Aug 2: Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch-Rajouri districts, was closed due to a massive landslide at Poshana along the thoroughfare, officials said on Monday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported the landslides occurred amid incessant rains for the last several days in the area.

DTI Mughal Road Qasam Choudhary told GNS that traffic has been halted on either side of the road. The road was opened for all types of vehicular traffic on July 5.