Mughal road to be opened for traffic tomorrow: DC

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin Choudhary made the announcement about the opening of the road on twitter."Mughal Road shall be formally thrown open for one way vehicular traffic (up) from Poonch to Shopian tomorrow onwards. Cut off timings at Poshana post -10 am to 4 pm. Plz plan ur travel wisely and well in advance," he said.

In a communication, the DC stated: "In view of clearance of Snow accumulation and landslides from 19 KM (Dogrian) to KM 43 Peer Ki Gali as intimated by Chief Engineer Mughal Road Wing and Executive Engineer Mechanical Engineering Division, Rajouri-Poonch, the movement of one way traffic is hereby allowed on Mughal Road from Buffliaz to Peer Ki Gali W.e.f 12-05-2023.".

It said that the Sr. Superintendent of Police Poonch, Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote and Dy.SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch shall deploy sufficient personnel at Behramgalla, Buffliaz and Poshana checkposts to ensure smooth movement of vehicles with strict compliance of this order.