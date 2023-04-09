Multi-storey house gutted in Poonch

Rajouri: A multi-storey house owned by a poor family in Gagriyan village near Line of Control in the Saujiyan area of Poonch district got reduced to ashes in an incident of fire Sunday afternoon.

The house was owned by a local man namely Mohammad Rafiq resident of Gagriyan village of Mandi tehsil in the district.

Locals said that in the afternoon hours, a fire broke out in the residential house in the area and flames engulfed the three-story housing structure, reducing it to ashes.

They further said that all the household items kept inside the house by the poor family got reduced to ashes causing huge damage.