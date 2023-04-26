Multiple CASOs launched in Rajouri, Poonch to track April 30 terror attackers

Rajouri, Apr 26: Security forces in Pir Panjal region are carrying out a massive operation against terrorists with strong Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) going on at over two dozen locations in twin districts while investigation agencies are focusing their probe on local support to terrorists and a few Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have also been questioned.
These CASOs have been launched as a part of a security alert sounded after the April 30 terrorist attack on an army vehicle on the highway at Bhata Dhurian in which five army personnel lost their lives while one army man was injured.
This ambush attack on an army vehicle in broad daylight has spread a wave of concern in security setup with the senior army and police officers including General Officer in Commanding Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also visiting the area as well as ambush attack site.
In order to track the attackers, a massive operation has been launched by forces in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
Official sources said that extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) are going on in over two dozen locations in twin districts that include dense forests of Bhata Dhurian where the April 20 attack took place.
These operations are being carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force.
Official sources on the other hand said that an investigation of the case is also going on with fifty-five to sixty people having been questioned so far. They said that few people have been released after questioning while many are still in detention with investigation teams, led by police questioning them.
Some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who have already been detained by forces are now being grilled and there are apprehensions that these OGWs might be having some information about terrorists present in the areas and can give some leads.
It is also suspected that an OGW could have been in contact with terrorist handlers and he is already under questioning.
"We cannot share any details of the ongoing investigation but our teams are on the job and extensive search operations are also going on," said a police official while wishing anonymity.