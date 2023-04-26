Multiple CASOs launched in Rajouri, Poonch to track April 30 terror attackers

Rajouri, Apr 26: Security forces in Pir Panjal region are carrying out a massive operation against terrorists with strong Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) going on at over two dozen locations in twin districts while investigation agencies are focusing their probe on local support to terrorists and a few Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have also been questioned.

These CASOs have been launched as a part of a security alert sounded after the April 30 terrorist attack on an army vehicle on the highway at Bhata Dhurian in which five army personnel lost their lives while one army man was injured.