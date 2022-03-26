Multiple explosions in Kotranka town

They said that soon after twin explosions, police and army rushed to the spot and have cordoned entire area with intense searches have been launched there.

"Both the explosions took place in abandoned locations in Kotranka town with no injury or loss of life have taken place." said a senior police officer.

He added that bomb squad and other technical teams of forces have reached on spot and investigation has been launched.

"We cannot say anything as of now except that two explosions of low intensity have taken place in which no one got injured and we have started investigation." said the officer.