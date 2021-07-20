Municipal Council employee dies after Army’s boundary wall collapses in Rajouri

Jammu, July 20: A Municipal Council employee died after the boundary wall of Army's signal regiment collapsed at old bus stand amid incessant rains in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Dhani Ram, son of Lachuu Ram of Peer Kanju died on spot after he came under the falling wall while he was at work outside it.

Dhani Ram’s body was later retrieved from the debris and would be handed over to his legal heirs after completion of various official formalities, officials said.