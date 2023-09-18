Municipal Election 2023 | Presiding officers, POs imparted training in Poonch

Under the guidance and overall supervision of District Election Officer Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary, the training session focused on familiarizing the polling officers with the election procedures to be adopted on the polling day and the preparations required prior to the polling. The attendees were provided with comprehensive awareness about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and were educated on the statutory and non-statutory forms by the highly experienced Master Trainer, Mohd Qasim Malik, Senior Lecturer.