Municipal Election 2023 | Presiding officers, POs imparted training in Poonch

Poonch, Sep 18: The Government Degree College (GDC) Poonch witnessed the inauguration of a comprehensive training program today, aimed at equipping Presiding Officers, Polling Officer 1, and Polling Officer 2 with the necessary knowledge and skills for the upcoming Municipal Election in 2023.
The training session was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Mustafa Malik, who emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency in the conduct of elections.
Under the guidance and overall supervision of District Election Officer Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary, the training session focused on familiarizing the polling officers with the election procedures to be adopted on the polling day and the preparations required prior to the polling. The attendees were provided with comprehensive awareness about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and were educated on the statutory and non-statutory forms by the highly experienced Master Trainer, Mohd Qasim Malik, Senior Lecturer.