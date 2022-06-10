Muslim organisations in Pir Panjal call for bandh

Rajouri, June 10: Different Muslim organisations headed by religious preachers have called for a peaceful bandh in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday.
The call given by Muslim bodies is for a peaceful bandh. The religious leaders have announced not to take out any protest rally. At a press conference held at Rajouri, religious preachers said that two BJP leaders made highly objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) which have hurt the sentiments of every member of Muslim Community and the remarks are unacceptable.
"We demand stern action against the two and appeal Prime Minister of India and Union Home Minister to intervene in the matter," said religious preachers in the press conference.