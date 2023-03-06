MVD says use of speed governors mandatory | 65 vehicles intercepted for tampering

Rajouri, Mar 6: In connection with a news published by Greater Kashmir in its district diary segment, Motor Vehicles Department in Rajouri said that installation of speed governors is mandatory in all the passenger vehicles but these governors have been tampered with in some vehicle which are being intercepted.
The department further said that no vehicle is provided with necessary fitness certificate untill speed governors is installed.
The Greater Kashmir in its diary segment published on Monday raised the matter based on the demand of people from the region for necessary installation of speed governors in all the vehicles.
The matter was raised with headline ‘Rajouri reisdents call for use of speed governors in passenger vehicles’ . Motor Vehicles Department in Rajouri has issued a notification in this regard in which it has been mentioned that installation of speed governors has been made mandatory by Jammu and Kashmir Government in all the passenger vehicles since April 2016.
“No fitness certificate is issued to any passenger vehicle till the speed governor is fitted in the vehicle,” the notification reads.
In its official statement, the department has further informed that these speed governors are tampered with in some vehicles with sixth five such vehicles have been intercepted and have been challaned.