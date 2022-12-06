My Town My Pride initiative concludes in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 6: The second edition of the ambitious “My Town My Pride” program concluded in Rajouri wita h plethora of activities carried out on its final day across all the ULBs.
People in large numbers from all sections of society participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. At municipal council Rajouri, a mega programme was organized here at sports stadium Kheora which was presided over by the Principal Secretary, ARI and Training Department, Ashok Parmar.
A number of activities including sports activities, cultural programs and other activities were carried out on the occasion. Principal Secretary inspected the stalls set up by different departments including Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Banks, Handloom and Handicrafts, Agriculture Production Department, JKRLM at the venue depicting their schemes and programs.
While interacting with the officers and field functionaries during the inspection of stalls, the Principal Secretary asked them to make dedicated efforts to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes and programs reach to the last beneficiary in queue. Ashok Parmar also asked them to educate the public about various schemes and programmes launched by the Government for the welfare of the public and motivate them to avail the benefits of the same.
The Principal Secretary also handed over keys of commercial vehicles under the MUMKIN scheme and sanction letters to beneficiaries under Day NULM. He also distributed sanction letters to the street vendors under SVANidhi scheme and agriculture machinery to farmers.
While interacting with the beneficiaries, the Principal Secretary said that a number of livelihood generation schemes have been introduced by the government for the benefit of the public and advised them to avail the benefits of the same.
Some Sarpanches were also felicitated by the visiting officer. Later, Principal Secretary also inspected a number of developmental projects and government institutions of Rajouri town including bus stand and material recovery facility at Bela Colony, houses completed under PMAY-U, pump room at town and tehsil office.
Among others who accompanied the Principal Secretary were DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal, ADDC, Pawan Kumar; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; Tehsildar Rajouri, Varinder Sharma; EO MC Rajouri, Mohammad Yaqoob and other officers.
President MC Rajouri, Mohammad Arief; Councillors including Pushpinder Gupta; Rajesh Gupta; Sanjay Sharma; Rajinder Gupta and Mamta Dutt also accompanied the Visiting Officer. It is pertinent to mention here that similar overwhelming response has been received from the general public in all the other ULBs including Sunderbani, Kalakote, Nowshera and Thanamandi where people in large numbers from all sections of the society took part in My Town My Pride activities.
The festival of development has been celebrated with gaiety and the public has also acknowledged the tireless endeavors of the LG Administration to strengthen the democratic set up at grass root level and assured of full cooperation in making this initiative a grand success in the district.