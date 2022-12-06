My Town My Pride initiative concludes in Rajouri

People in large numbers from all sections of society participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. At municipal council Rajouri, a mega programme was organized here at sports stadium Kheora which was presided over by the Principal Secretary, ARI and Training Department, Ashok Parmar.

A number of activities including sports activities, cultural programs and other activities were carried out on the occasion. Principal Secretary inspected the stalls set up by different departments including Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Banks, Handloom and Handicrafts, Agriculture Production Department, JKRLM at the venue depicting their schemes and programs.