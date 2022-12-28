Mysterious death of man evokes strong protests in Rajouri

Rajouri: A month after Ranjeet Singh (29) from Saranoo village was found dead under mysterious conditions and his body was recovered from a river, family of deceased on Wednesday took out a protest rally expressing anger and calling for completion of case investigation at the earliest.

The family members assembled in Gujjar Mandi and and took out protest rally that ended in front of district administration complex where they also staged a protest dharna.

Ranjeet (29) son of Nath Ram resident of Saranoo went missing on 15 November and his body was fished out from river at Saranoo by police and NDRF on 27 November after which police took cognizance of the matter and started the investigation.