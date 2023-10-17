Mysterious death of youth | Poonch DM orders magisterial probe

The deceased was identified as Ulfat Hussain, son of Lal Hussain resident of Marhote Surankote .He was reportedly arrested by police on the charges of abduction and rape and was lodged in police lockup of Surankote police station.

The youth, official sources said, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Police lock up in Surankote Police Station a few days ago after which he was hospitalised in local hospital and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri . But he succumbed to injuries last evening.

"He was arrested in FIR No. 314/2023 under Sections 376/356 IPC and was arrested by police," the official sources said.