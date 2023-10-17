Mysterious death of youth | Poonch DM orders magisterial probe

Poonch, Oct 17: District Magistrate Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary has ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a youth, arrested on the charges of rape, in Police Station Surankote.
The deceased was identified as Ulfat Hussain, son of Lal Hussain resident of Marhote Surankote .He was reportedly arrested by police on the charges of abduction and rape and was lodged in police lockup of Surankote police station.
The youth, official sources said, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Police lock up in Surankote Police Station a few days ago after which he was hospitalised in local hospital and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri . But he succumbed to injuries last evening.
"He was arrested in FIR No. 314/2023 under Sections 376/356 IPC and was arrested by police," the official sources said.
Death of youth sparked protest at Surankote sub division headquarter with family alleging mysterious aspects in death of its member. The family called for in-depth probe and to establish all the circumstances involved in mysterious death of deceased.
The District Magistrate Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter with Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, Mohd Jahangir Khan appointed as an inquiry officer.
"SDM Mendhar is hereby appointed as inquiry officer to conduct a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into the incident and circumstances leading to the custodial death of Ulfat Hussain," official order issued by DM Poonch reads.