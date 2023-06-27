Mystery shrouds death of young man found hanging in Rajouri

Police said that deceased was a worker at a shop in Nowshera while his wife and a small child was putting up in a renter accomodation.

" Body of deceased was found hanging with a pole in Bareri village of Nowshera in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and was than taken to SDH Nowshera where doctors also declared the young man as brought dead." the police said.

Police also got conducted the post mortem examination and medico-legal formalities of deceased's body in sub district hospital Nowshera.

On the other hand, family members of deceased held a protest demonstration alleging a well hatched conspiracy behind the death of their son.

The family members first assembled at gate of police station Nowshera and later moved over to Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway at Nowshera bridge blocking it for traffic.

Raising slogans and demanding indepth investigation, the family members said that this is not a case of suicide by hanging but is a well hatched conspiracy and murder for which a thorough probe should be conducted and accused should be booked.

Vehicular movement on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway got suspended due to this protest.

Later SHO Nowshera and SDPO Nowshera reached the site of protest assuring the protesters that investigation into the matter has already been started and will be taken to logical conclusion.

On this assurance protest was called off and vehicular movement on highway got restored.