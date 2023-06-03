Narcotics peddler nabbed in Mendhar

Poonch, June 3: Poonch Police here claimed to have arrested a notorious narcotics peddler.
Identified as Mohd Zahir @Pitti resident of Gohlad, Mendhar, police recovered 6.4 grams of heroin-like substance along with sharp-edged weapon (Khokri) from him.
Police have taken up an investigation of the case. The police team was also searching for him as he is also involved in the case at Police Station Mendhar along with other accused.
When the team approached him for his arrest he attacked the police team of police station Mendhar with sharp edged weapon. The police personnel apprehended him tactfully.
The team headed by SHO Mendhar Sajid Iqbal under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat apprehended the drug peddler.