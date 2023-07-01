Narcotics peddler nabbed in Rajouri

Police said that a team headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain was on routine patrolling in Phalyana Muradpur stretch of national highway when a tempo traveller was signalled to stop for routine frisking. As soon as the driver stopped the vehicle, a youth travelling in it jumped out and tried to escape from the spot.

He however was intercepted by police personnel on duty and later another team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary and Executive Magistrate reached at the spot and frisking of detained youth was carried out.