Narcotics peddler nabbed in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 1: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district achieved another success in its drive against peddling of narcotics arresting a local youth and recovered twenty grams of heroin like substance from his possession.
Police said that a team headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain was on routine patrolling in Phalyana Muradpur stretch of national highway when a tempo traveller was signalled to stop for routine frisking. As soon as the driver stopped the vehicle, a youth travelling in it jumped out and tried to escape from the spot.
He however was intercepted by police personnel on duty and later another team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary and Executive Magistrate reached at the spot and frisking of detained youth was carried out.
As many as 20 grams of Heroin like substance was recovered from his possession after which the youth was arrested who has been identified as Zahoor Ahmed son of Mohammad Bashir resident of Panihad Kotranka.
Further investigation into the matter is going on. Police in Rajouri said that many arrests have been made in the district in the recent past with many smugglers having been arrested and consignments of narcotics also seized.