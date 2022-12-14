Narcotics smuggler arrested in Mendhar

Poonch: The Poonch Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered a consignment of heroin-like substance from his possession.

In an official statement, police said that they have arrested a narcotic smuggler namely Gulam Mustafa son of Showkat Ali resident of Ucchad Mendhar and recovered 36.9 grams of heroin-like substance from him.

In this regard, a case FIR number 287/2022 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS ACT has been registered at Police Station Mendhar and the investigation of the case has been taken up.