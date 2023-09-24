Narcotics smuggler shot near LoC in Poonch, hospitalised

Poonch, Sep 24: A suspected narcotics smuggler was shot after he was moving suspiciously along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
Sources said that the smuggler was shot by the army soldiers manning the LoC in the Khari Karmara sector.
SHO Poonch Deepak Pathania told Greater Kashmir that the smuggler, identified as Yasir Nazir, a resident of Khari Karmara, was injured and subsequently shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment.
Further investigation is underway, he added.