Narcotics, stolen property recovered during police raid in Rajouri town

The police in Rajouri informed through an official statement that a team headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain along with Station House Officer Rajouri, Mohammad Showket Chowdhary, and Incharge Police Post Rajouri City, PSI Sahil Choudhary raided a house located in ward 10 near Nabban Mohalla of Rajouri town.

The raid was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate deployed by the district administration.