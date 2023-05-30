Narcotics, stolen property recovered during police raid in Rajouri town

Rajouri, May 30: As many as 31 mobile phones, cash of over Rs 1.16 lakh, 2 electronic weighing machines, eleven grams of heroin-like substance and other suspicious material have been recovered by police during a raid at a house in Rajouri town.
The police in Rajouri informed through an official statement that a team headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain along with Station House Officer Rajouri, Mohammad Showket Chowdhary, and Incharge Police Post Rajouri City, PSI Sahil Choudhary raided a house located in ward 10 near Nabban Mohalla of Rajouri town.
The raid was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate deployed by the district administration.
Police further said that the raid was conducted at the house of a local man identified as Aziz Ahmed @Sonu Chinese resident of Ward 10 Rajouri.
Police said that thorough searches were conducted in the raided house during which 11 grams of Heroin-like substance, cash to the value of 1,16,130 rupees (one lakh sixteen thousand and thirty rupees), thirty-one mobile phones, two electronic weighing machines, three cameras, three motors, four amplifiers, one inverter, one stabilizer, and one speaker have been recovered.
The man identified as Aziz Ahmed @Sonu Chinese resident of Ward 10, Rajouri has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of law registered in the police station Rajouri.
Police said that some part of the recovered property is suspected to be stolen in nature but the exact use of mobile phones will clear up during further investigation.
The arrested man, as per police, was notorious for peddling narcotics in Rajouri town areas and was luring youth towards addiction.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh stated that parental surveillance at home is the most powerful form of preventive measure to save youth and the younger generation from falling into the net of addiction to drugs and narcotics.
Appealing to parents and guardians to become the first layer of prevention towards their children, SSP Rajouri said that parents and guardians have the most vital role to play in the prevention of the further spread of addiction among youth.
Reiterating the commitment of Rajouri police to action against those involved in peddling, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that there is a zero-tolerance policy against peddlers and stringent action as per the law will continue against them.