Narla-Bambal village road in dilapidated condition

On Tuesday, people from this area once again expressed their concern and took a dig at the concerned government department for delay in necessary repair and maintenance of the road.

They said that PMGSY road from Chak Mathyani to Narla is the lone road of this region which connects it with outside world but the condition of road is turning dilapidated with each passing day.

The locals further said that around 300 meters long stretch of the road is in worst ever condition and people are not in a position to drive light motor vehicles at this particular stretch.”We are in a state of helplessness and there is no one in the concerned Government department to listen to us,” they said.