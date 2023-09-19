Narla-Bambal village road in dilapidated condition

Rajouri, Sep 19: The Narla- Bambal village road in Rajouri district is in a dilapidated condition.
The local villagers have expressed serious concern over the deteriorated condition of the road. They accused the concerned government department of gross negligence. The students are not able to reach their schools as well as examination centres in time due to the bad condition of road, they said.
The road starts from Chak Mathyani to Narla and a report of its dilapidated condition was also published by Greater Kashmir in its Monday’s edition in which it was mentioned that thousands of people living in different villages of this area suffer on daily basis due to big potholes and slippery conditions amid poor maintenance and repair of the road.
On Tuesday, people from this area once again expressed their concern and took a dig at the concerned government department for delay in necessary repair and maintenance of the road.
They said that PMGSY road from Chak Mathyani to Narla is the lone road of this region which connects it with outside world but the condition of road is turning dilapidated with each passing day.
The locals further said that around 300 meters long stretch of the road is in worst ever condition and people are not in a position to drive light motor vehicles at this particular stretch.”We are in a state of helplessness and there is no one in the concerned Government department to listen to us,” they said.
The locals further said that it takes almost three hours for a bus to cover a distance of 10 kms due to big potholes and damaged road condition.
They have appealed the concerned department, district administration Rajouri and Jammu and Kashmir Government to come up with a proper policy to ensure that roads in rural areas and especially in remote pockets are repaired regularly and their good condition is maintained.