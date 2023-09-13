Narla operation displayed close synergy among forces: Brig Patnaik

Rajouri: Indian Army on Wednesday said that successful anti-terror operation in Narla village of Rajouri was a result of close and better synergy prevailing among different forces.

It said that forces worked professionally, while chasing the terrorists, to seal their escape routes from the area.

Addressing a joint press conference with the DIG Rajouri Poonch range Haseeb Mughal at Kalakote based Rashtriya Rifles battalion headquarter, Commander 14 Sector RR, Brig Soumeet Patnaik said that close and better synergy was prevailing among different forces as a result of which this operation remained successful.

He said that security forces were conducting high intensity operations across the region for the last two months as the joint teams of army, paramilitary forces and J&K Police were on the job that kept the terrorists on the run.

“Feeling the pressure, the terrorists have been trying to move towards forested areas to avoid contact,” said army officer, adding that based on intelligence inputs being received since the last operation on September 4 wherein one terrorist was neutralised, large scale operations had been in progress in the area to keep the terrorists on the run.

“Multiple columns from Indian army, JKP and paramilitary forces were mobilised to cover the areas where sighting of terrorists was being informed by villagers,” Brig Patnaik said. “Braving inclement weather conditions and due to relentless domination, security forces continued to remain on the trail of the terrorists,” he said.

“On September 7, an input was received about two unidentified individuals with bags in general area Mathiyani Gala of Rajouri after which domination plan and intelligence operations were launched jointly by Indian army, JKP and sister intelligence agencies,” Brigadier Patnaik said in the presser.