Narla operation displayed close synergy among forces: Brig Patnaik

Rajouri: Indian Army on Wednesday said that successful anti-terror operation in Narla village of Rajouri was a result of close and better synergy prevailing among different forces.
It said that forces worked professionally, while chasing the terrorists, to seal their escape routes from the area.
Addressing a joint press conference with the DIG Rajouri Poonch range Haseeb Mughal at Kalakote based Rashtriya Rifles battalion headquarter, Commander 14 Sector RR, Brig Soumeet Patnaik said that close and better synergy was prevailing among different forces as a result of which this operation remained successful.
He said that security forces were conducting high intensity operations across the region for the last two months as the joint teams of army, paramilitary forces and J&K Police were on the job that kept the terrorists on the run.
“Feeling the pressure, the terrorists have been trying to move towards forested areas to avoid contact,” said army officer, adding that based on intelligence inputs being received since the last operation on September 4 wherein one terrorist was neutralised, large scale operations had been in progress in the area to keep the terrorists on the run.
“Multiple columns from Indian army, JKP and paramilitary forces were mobilised to cover the areas where sighting of terrorists was being informed by villagers,” Brig Patnaik said. “Braving inclement weather conditions and due to relentless domination, security forces continued to remain on the trail of the terrorists,” he said.
“On September 7, an input was received about two unidentified individuals with bags in general area Mathiyani Gala of Rajouri after which domination plan and intelligence operations were launched jointly by Indian army, JKP and sister intelligence agencies,” Brigadier Patnaik said in the presser.
He informed that on September 11, two unidentified individuals with bags were again spotted by the patrol in the jungle at 6.30 pm and the individuals on being challenged, taking advantage of poor visibility compounded with adverse weather conditions started running.
“On visual confirmation of weapons with them, our forces fired on them. It’s likely that one of them got injured over which joint cordon of the area was done along with JKP and night enabled surveillance devices were pressed into service to deny any escape of the terrorists,” Brigadier said, while sharing details about the encounter.
Early on September 12, he said that during the search of the area, a bag left behind by the terrorists was found which contained Pak marking medicines, among other things.
Upon this, he said, army dog Kent was employed and the trail of the terrorists was followed for some distance but owing to rains and moisture, the trail was lost.
“Parties continued in the general direction and after some distance some blood was noticed and army dog Kent was again employed and she picked up this trail and the party started closing in. Seeing the party moving closer the terrorists hiding in the thick overgrowth opened fire at point blank range at around 3.15 pm and the initial fire hit Kent, her handler and another soldier covering the move,” the officer shared.
He said that the success of the operation was a testimony of the coordination and cooperation existing among the various agencies involved. The incident once again demonstrated the stoic resolve of the security forces to deny any opportunity to the terrorists to disrupt peace and tranquillity of the region, the army officer said.
Addressing this presser, DIG Rajouri Poonch range Haseeb Mughal said the best part in ongoing operations was that the civil population of the area was extending its full cooperation.
“Civil population must understand that peace is prosperity and we are happy to see the support which the civil population is extending for these operations,” DIG RP Range said.