National drama festival starts in Rajouri

The festival is also a tribute to Dr Shalinder Sharma, a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon of Rajouri who was Head of Department Orthopaedics in GMC Rajouri and passed away on January 18.

The festival was inaugurated on Saturday by District Development Council Chairman, Adv Naseem Liyaqit alongwith Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma and other members of civil society, senior citizens and noted artists.