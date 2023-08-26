National drama festival starts in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 26: A two day National Drama Festival started on Saturday in Rajouri. Artists from national level are taking part in the festival and presenting skits and plays.
The festival is also a tribute to Dr Shalinder Sharma, a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon of Rajouri who was Head of Department Orthopaedics in GMC Rajouri and passed away on January 18.
The festival was inaugurated on Saturday by District Development Council Chairman, Adv Naseem Liyaqit alongwith Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma and other members of civil society, senior citizens and noted artists.
On day one, two skits and plays of national level were performed. A lot number of people gathered in the conference hall of Government Boys Pahari Hostel Rajouri to witness the festival who all appreciated the artists talent of participating artists and termed their performance as eye openers in respective themes.
Director Rangmanch Theatre Group, Vishal Pahari said that this two days National level drama festival will not only earmark the talent of artists but will also be a big tribute to Dr Shalinder Sharma who served the society through medical services for long period.
He said that national drama festival has a vital importance in society of Rajouri as artists of national repute will take part in it.