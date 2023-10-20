NDC delegation visits LoC

Rajouri, Oct 20: A high level delegation of senior officers of Indian Army and foreign armies visited the Line of Control ( LoC) in Rajouri where they were briefed about security aspects.
To get first hand knowledge of situation on LoC, a high level delegation of officers visited the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector area of Rajouri.
Bhimber Gali sector area on LoC is located on the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) New Delhi that visited the forward areas of Bhimber Gali in Rajouri was comprising of senior officers of armies.
These officers were from Indian Army as well as foreign armies and civil services.
The members of delegation, army said, were briefed on the security aspects at LoC in the sector.