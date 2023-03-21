NDRF conducts mock earthquake, landslide exercise in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 21: 13th Batallion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organised a district-level mock exercise on earthquake and landslide at DPL Ground Rajouri today.
The objective of the exercise was to raise awareness among the community and demonstrate the readiness of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to respond quickly in case of any natural disaster.
The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal as chief guest. SSP Rajouri, Mohd Aslam and DySP SDRF Civil Defence, Jabeen Lone also attended.
During the exercise, NDRF personnel conducted a mock rescue and relief operation which included rapid deployment of rescue teams, search and rescue operations, medical aid, evacuation of stranded people and first aid. The exercise provided all stakeholders with an opportunity to assess their state of preparedness and response mechanism in a simulated setting.
It also helped instill public confidence that help will reach them promptly in case of a disaster. The exercise was successful in creating awareness among the community about NDRF’s preparedness and response capability in case of natural disasters.
In his address to the event, Vikas Kundal urged the NDRF team to remain vigilant and be well-prepared to effectively handle any disaster-related issues. He emphasised on prompt response to disasters to minimise their impact on affected populations.
The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the need for local communities to be aware of possible disasters that could occur in their region. He urged them to take necessary precautions and be prepared. He emphasised on building community resilience for effective disaster management and stressed on active participation from all stakeholders.