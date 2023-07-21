‘Nearly 3 lakh devotees to take part in Budha Amarnath Yatra’

Bajrang Dal held an important meeting in Rajouri to discuss the arrangements for the yatra with All India Bajrang Dal Chief Neeraj Doneria chaired the meeting. “We are expecting that this year’s Yatra will be bigger than the previous years and we are hopeful that nearly 3 lakh devotees will reach the region to pay obeisance at Baba Shri Budha Amarnath temple,” said Neeraj Doneria.

He said, “Besides the Government, Bajrang Dal and some other Hindu organisations have also started to finalize the arrangements for this Holy pilgrimage so as to ensure that the pilgrims reaching this region from all the parts of the country get all kinds of basic facilities.”