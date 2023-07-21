‘Nearly 3 lakh devotees to take part in Budha Amarnath Yatra’

Rajouri, July 21: Bajrang Dal which looks after the arrangements for the Budha Amarnath Yatra is expecting the participation of nearly 3 lakh devotees in this year’s Yatra which is said to start on August 17.
The yatra is held annually for ten days and culminates on the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the Chari Yatra being taken out from Dashnami Akhara Poonch towards Budha Amarnath Mandir in Mandi town of Poonch district.
This pilgrimage starts from Jammu base camp.’ This year’s pilgrimage will continue for ten days.
Bajrang Dal held an important meeting in Rajouri to discuss the arrangements for the yatra with All India Bajrang Dal Chief Neeraj Doneria chaired the meeting. “We are expecting that this year’s Yatra will be bigger than the previous years and we are hopeful that nearly 3 lakh devotees will reach the region to pay obeisance at Baba Shri Budha Amarnath temple,” said Neeraj Doneria.
He said, “Besides the Government, Bajrang Dal and some other Hindu organisations have also started to finalize the arrangements for this Holy pilgrimage so as to ensure that the pilgrims reaching this region from all the parts of the country get all kinds of basic facilities.”
Neeraj Doneria further stated that a threadbare discussion has also been held regarding security arrangements this year keeping in view some recent terror incidents.
“Our forces that include army and police will put in place all kinds of strong security regiments so as to ensure smooth conduct of this pilgrimage,” he further said, appealing to people to extend their all possible support for the pilgrimage.