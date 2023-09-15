New office complex of MC Rajouri, shopping complex inaugurated

President of Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammed Arif said that during construction period, the municipal office was shifted from Rajouri town to Salani area in the interest of the general public and for the smooth functioning of the office so that visitors should not face any kind of issue and officials of the Municipal Council Rajouri provided all possible measures to ensure the office’s functioning.

He said that some people have raised the issue of the temporary shifting of offices and tried to politicise the shifting of offices.

He further congratulated the Rajouri town people said this was all possible due to the strong support and blessings of the Rajouri town people that new office complex and shopping complex is ready for use