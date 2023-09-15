New office complex of MC Rajouri, shopping complex inaugurated

Rajouri, Sep 15: The new office complex of municipal council Rajouri as well as a shopping complex has been inaugurated in the town on Friday. A celebration rally was also taken out by Municipal Council before starting functioning from the new office complex.
The event was led by President of Municipal Council Mohammad Arif with municipal councillors including Pushpinder Gupta, Iftikhar Ali Dar, Sudreshan Sharma, Rabia Qureshi, Sanjay Sharma, Yogesh Sharma, Mamta Dutt, a number of civil society members, Chief Executive Officer of council Mohammed Yaqoob, DDO Mohammed Qasim were present in the event.
On this occasion, new office complex as well as a shopping complex of council constricted with an estimated cost of Rs five crore was inaugurated..
President of Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammed Arif said that during construction period, the municipal office was shifted from Rajouri town to Salani area in the interest of the general public and for the smooth functioning of the office so that visitors should not face any kind of issue and officials of the Municipal Council Rajouri provided all possible measures to ensure the office’s functioning.
He said that some people have raised the issue of the temporary shifting of offices and tried to politicise the shifting of offices.
He further congratulated the Rajouri town people said this was all possible due to the strong support and blessings of the Rajouri town people that new office complex and shopping complex is ready for use