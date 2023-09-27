News of drone dropping fake: Police

Rajouri, Sep 27: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district termed fake the news regarding shooting down of a drone carrying payload of arms, ammunition and cash in the district.
Police warned of strict legal action against rumour mongers spreading this false news.
A statement in this regard has been issued from District Police Office Rajouri in which it has been stated that a news, photos about drone dropping in District Rajouri are being shared on social media but it is clarified that no such drone dropping as shown in the news, photos has taken place in the district today and this news has no association with Rajouri district.
Further the photos that are being shared are from some earlier incident, police said. It also warned of stern action against rumour mongers involved in this fake update. “Rumour mongering of associating this news with Rajouri district will be dealt strictly,” police further said.