Rajouri: Police booked a Facebook journalist for allegedly spreading fake news about the sighting of terrorists with a local youth.

Police said that a case under Sections 384, 500, 504, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code in Kotranka Police station, was registered against this journalist running a news portal.

“FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a local, who was linked with the terrorists. However, the accused is absconding following registration of FIR,” the police added.