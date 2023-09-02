NIA arrests two for ‘harbouring’ Rajouri terror attack accused

“The duo, Nisar Ahmed @Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain, were formally arrested by the NIA on Thursday in the case (RC-01/2023/NIA/JMU). They were produced before NIA Special Court, Jammu on Friday and were sent to 12 days NIA custody. Incidentally, both the accused were currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu in another case, registered at Police Station Gursai, Mendhar, District Poonch,” said an NIA spokesman.

Five persons were killed and several others seriously injured in an attack by unknown terrorists on January 1 this year.

“The case was initially registered as FIR no. 01/2023 at PS Rajouri u/s 302/ 307 /120-B/452/323 of IPC; Sections 13/16/18 of UA (P) Act 1967 and Sections 7/27 of Arms Act. NIA had taken over and re-registered the case on 13th January,” said the spokesman.