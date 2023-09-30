NIA raids LeT OGWs’ premises in Poonch

Poonch: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at five locations, which were residential premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with LeT, in Poonch district, in connection with the Dhangri terror attack case.

The case related to the terrorist attack on January 1, 2023 in Dhangri village of Rajouri, wherein seven civilians lost their lives.

NIA teams were assisted by officers of local police and civil administration.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an official statement, said that it conducted raids at the premises of several suspects in Poonch district on Saturday.

“These raids were conducted in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, in which five civilians were killed and several seriously injured in January this year,” it said.