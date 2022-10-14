NIA team conducts investigation in Poonch's Saujiyan

Poonch- Mandi, Oct 14: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted investigation at Saujiyan area of Poonch Mandi and also questioned a local man.
As per official reports, a team of NIA reached Mandi tehsil and conducted investigation in some issue with a man from Saujiyan area near Line of Control was also put to questioning.
It has been learnt that the man was put to questioning in local police station after which he was released where as the investigation team reportedly seized some material.
Official sources added that the said man hailing from a village of Saujiyan recently returned from Pakistan where he went to meet his relatives and he went Pakistan through official channel via Attari Wagah border.