NIA team visits Jan 1 terror attack site in Dhangri

Rajouri, Jan 20: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the site of January 1 terror attack site in Dhangri village of Rajouri.
Official sources said that team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) headed by a senior officer reached Dhangri village and met with family members of victims killed in Jan 1 terror firing incident and Jan 2 IED explosion.
The team reportedly examined the site of incidents and also collected some details and later returned.
Sources further said that the probe started by different agencies including of Jammu and Kashmir police, intelligence agencies is going on to connect links of Dhangri terror attack.