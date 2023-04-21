NIA team visits Poonch after deadly attack on army

Poonch, April 21: A day after five soldiers were killed and another injured in a militant attack, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the spot here on Friday.

According to the army, its vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch after being ambushed by militants amid inclement weather in the area. Five soldiers had died on the spot while one more was injured who was under treatment.