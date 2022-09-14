11 dead after bus plunges into gorge in J&K’s Poonch

11 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, an official told Greater Kashmir. He said the number of deaths could rise and several passengers have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Reports said the deceased included two boys, aged 5 and 14 years, and three females.

They said 27 passengers were injured in the mishap, who have been shifted to various hospitals in the region. Five injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.

This is a developing story.