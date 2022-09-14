11 dead after bus plunges into gorge in J&K’s Poonch

Mandi (Poonch), Sep 14: At least 11 people died and 27 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that a bus [registration number JK12 1419] carrying 24-30 passengers from Mandi to Saujiyan skidded off the road at Bareri Nallah and plunged into a deep gorge today morning.
A major rescue operation was launched by the army, police and locals, they said.
11 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, an official told Greater Kashmir. He said the number of deaths could rise and several passengers have suffered life-threatening injuries.
Reports said the deceased included two boys, aged 5 and 14 years, and three females.
They said 27 passengers were injured in the mishap, who have been shifted to various hospitals in the region. Five injured have been shifted to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.
This is a developing story.