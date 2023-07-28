Nine kilogram narcotics consignment recovered on LoC in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri, July 28: Security forces on Friday morning recovered a consignment of narcotic substance during an operation launched on the Line of Control in Jhangar area of Nowshera sub division in the district.

The operation was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and BSF on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.