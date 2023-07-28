Nine kilogram narcotics consignment recovered on LoC in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri, July 28: Security forces on Friday morning recovered a consignment of narcotic substance during an operation launched on the Line of Control in Jhangar area of Nowshera sub division in the district.
The operation was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and BSF on the basis of a specific intelligence input.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.
This operation was carried out by police, army unit of area and BSF during which area was cordoned and extensive searches were conducted.
During this operation, SSP Rajouri said, five packets of narcotics weighing 8 kg and 960 grams was found which has been seized and taken into possession.
Police has registered a case in FIR 171/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22 NDPS Act in Nowshera police station and further investigation is going on.
Singh said that investigation as well as necessary legal formalities into the matter are going on.
Recovery of such huge quantity of narcotics on LoC indicate towards possible cross LoC smuggling attempt which however has been foiled, he said.