Nine year old boy injured in Poonch firing succumbs

The boy was fired upon near his residence while two other persons heading towards a shrine had miraculous escape in the incident
Jammu, Jan 13:  A 9-year-old boy, who was injured in mysterious firing in Surankote area of Poonch district yesterday, died at Government Medical College, Jammu on Thursday.  

GNS reported, quoting sources, that the boy identified as Afran Ahmed son of Mohammad Sharief of Sangla Tehsil was shifted to GMC, Jammu from GMC, Rajouri for advanced treatment.  However he succumbed to the grievous wounds. 

SHO Surankote Rajveer Singh confirmed the death of the minor. He said police has already registered a case (FIR No. 10/2023) under relevant section of law and further investigations are underway.

The boy was injured near his residence while two other persons, heading to pay obeisance at a shrine had miraculous escape in the incident. 

Mysterious firing

