Nine year old boy injured in Poonch firing succumbs

Jammu, Jan 13: A 9-year-old boy, who was injured in mysterious firing in Surankote area of Poonch district yesterday, died at Government Medical College, Jammu on Thursday.

GNS reported, quoting sources, that the boy identified as Afran Ahmed son of Mohammad Sharief of Sangla Tehsil was shifted to GMC, Jammu from GMC, Rajouri for advanced treatment. However he succumbed to the grievous wounds.