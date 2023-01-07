No alternative to elected govt in J&K: Apni Party

“The people have developed feelings of alienation with the LG administration and the ground level officials are not responding to their demands appropriately due to which the people have lost their faith in the administration,” he said.

Tantray said that the present situation has put the people in fix because of no political representation in the government if the elections are not held in J&K within a stipulated time and the matter is delayed further, it would further widen the gap which is not suitable.