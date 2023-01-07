No alternative to elected govt in J&K: Apni Party

Poonch, Jan 7: Apni Party District President Poonch and Ex-MLA, Shah Mohammed Tantray said that there is no alternative to an elected Govt in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the administration has failed to ensure equitable development in Loran-Mandi which is facing poor basic amenities.
Addressing a public meeting at Loran, the former MLA said that the authorities have neglected several areas with regard to development.
“The people have developed feelings of alienation with the LG administration and the ground level officials are not responding to their demands appropriately due to which the people have lost their faith in the administration,” he said.
Tantray said that the present situation has put the people in fix because of no political representation in the government if the elections are not held in J&K within a stipulated time and the matter is delayed further, it would further widen the gap which is not suitable.
He said , “The holding of assembly polls will end the issues of development, inequality, unemployment, and grabbing of resources by the non-locals, poor basic amenities to the people.”
Tantray , however, appreciated the administration for implementing some schemes for the welfare of the people including old age pension, PMAY, free ration etc.
He said that the local level administration has implemented welfare schemes which have given benefit to the poor people.
Apni Party leader demanded that a road from Loran – Tangmarh (Kashmir) should be completed within a stipulated time frame. “Only 12 kms of the said road has been completed but the rest of 24 kms is pending which needs to be completed on fast track,” he said.
He also demanded that the Mandi Degree College should be started. He also demanded employment for the unemployed youth and fair selection process to end irregularities in the selection process of recruitments.