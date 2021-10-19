No civilian traffic on Poonch highway for 6th day

Rajouri, Oct 19: The civilian traffic was not allowed to ply on the highway stretch between Bhimber Gali (BG) to Jarran Wali Gali for the sixth straight day on Tuesday. The traffic remained diverted towards the Mendhar side.
Highway was closed last Thursday evening after an encounter broke out between militants and forces in Bhata Durian forests in which four army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives.
Most of the shops, located between Jarran Wali Gali to Bhimber Gali, also remained shut due to suspension of traffic.